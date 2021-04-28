Stuart Dallas set to double his wages in new Leeds United deal after starring in Premier League

Stuart Dallas has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season.

Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas is on course for a new contract and significant pay rise at Leeds United.

The former Crusaders favourite has been in sensational form this season and the Elland Road side are keen to hold onto the versatile performer as rival clubs monitor the situation.

Dallas has reportedly been earning around £20,000 a week since 2019 but he can expect his wages to at least double.

The Yorkshire club have established themselves as a Premier League force and the 30-year-old from Cookstown has been one of their most consistent players this season.

Dallas arrived at Elland Road in 2015 and has gone on to make 225 appearances for the club, helping them gain promotion from the Championship.

It's understood a major new contract will soon be on the table for a player who has appeared in all 33 of their league matches this season, scoring seven goals and assisting two more.

Dallas' existing contract expires in June 2023 and he is loving life at Elland Road under manager Marcelo Bielsa who has transformed him into an even better player.

His double in the 2-1 win over Manchester City underlined his value to the side as Leeds fight for a top-10 finish.