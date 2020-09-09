Stuart Dallas: There's no better place for my Premier League dream to come true than at Liverpool

Northern Ireland star Stuart Dallas believes Leeds United will be taking on the "best team in the world" on their eagerly-awaited return to the Premier League on Saturday, but insists that the Yorkshire club will travel to Liverpool with confidence that they can produce a positive result.

The Cookstown man was a Liverpool supporter as a boy but only has eyes for Leeds now and is determined to help Marcelo Bielsa's side make a dream start in their first top flight appearance since 2004.

Dallas also revealed he would love 20-year-old sensation Erling Haaland to sign for the Elland Road outfit in the future after the Borussia Dortmund striker and Leeds fan sought out the former Crusaders hero to swap shirts having destroyed Northern Ireland in Monday's 5-1 Nations League victory for Norway at Windsor Park.

Versatile Dallas was exceptional for Leeds last season as they won the Championship and promotion and this weekend will be a dream come true for a player who a decade ago was turning out for Coagh United.

"Obviously the club has waited a long time to get back in the Premier League and there's probably no tougher way to start the league than by playing the champions.

"We know it's going to be hard, it's going to be difficult, but we're confident," stated Dallas.

"We're not over-confident, we know what's ahead of us, but we're looking forward to it: 'Champions v Champions' is a good way to start. They have a lot of quality and there are a lot of challenges ahead for us.

"We're playing against the best players in the world, probably the best team in the world as well.

"It's going to be tough, I know it is, but these are the games you want to play in.

"As a young boy I dreamt of playing in the Premier League and hopefully this weekend I get that opportunity."

Dallas continued: "To play against the team I grew up supporting as well will be extra special - but I'm a Leeds fan now. What better way than for me to get a result at Anfield?

"All joking aside, to think of where I've come from, it's a dream come true for me. To get promoted with Leeds and to be in the position I'm in, I'm very thankful - a lot of people have helped me along the road and I'm really looking forward to this weekend."

One man watching the blockbuster Anfield game with interest will be Leeds supporter Haaland, whose dad Alf-Inge played for the Yorkshire club. The Norwegian star is a big admirer of 29-year-old Dallas and asked for the Ulsterman's top on Monday night.

"It was a nice touch. Obviously there's a Leeds connection there but I didn't think he'd want to swap shirts with me," said modest Dallas.

"I'm not one for swapping shirts with anyone really but it was a nice touch that he asked me for my shirt and he whispered something to me as well!

"It's nice that he keeps an eye on Leeds and he wished me all the best in the Premier League and that shows a lot about the type of person he is.

"His performance was incredible. He's only 20 and he has a big future ahead of him… but maybe some day he'll come to Leeds.

"I think I'll be long finished before that. I'm approaching 30 next year, so I'll be long gone by then but that would be great and I wish him well. He's a top player."

Meanwhile, Shane Duffy admits he feared his chance to sign for boyhood heroes Celtic had slipped by.

The Brighton defender has joined the Scottish champions on a year-long loan but revealed he saw an opportunity to sign for ex-Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers fall through as he prepared to leave former club Blackburn back in 2016.

The Republic of Ireland centre-back said as he was unveiled at Celtic Park: "There were talks a couple of years ago under Brendan but nothing really came from it and I ended up going to Brighton then.

"You always fear (the chance to sign had slipped away). Listen, it's a huge club and you can't just decide when you're going to play for Celtic. They have got to want you as well and I'm delighted they wanted me and showed such interest in me. That's another big factor in why I'm here.

"You always fear it might not happen but I always have that belief and I believe I can keep progressing in my career."