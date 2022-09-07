Thomas Tuchel is just the latest casualty of Chelsea’s ruthless manager merry-go-round

Roman Abramovich may no longer be the owner of the club but Thomas Tuchel’s sacking shows it’s the same ruthless Chelsea.

Tuchel is one of the best bosses on the planet – for me, only Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti are better – but that reputation or delivering Champions League glory means nothing at the Bridge when results start to go wrong.

After last night’s shock 1-0 defeat to Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb in the opening group match of club football’s biggest competition, Tuchel was asked what was missing at Chelsea.

“Everything,” he replied.

That now includes a manager, though the west London giants won’t hang about appointing a successor.

The Blues have been brutal at times this season, not least at Leeds when they were humiliated 3-0 in the Premier League, but the 49-year-old German, despite his comments following the loss to Zagreb, would have fancied turning it around.

Like many before him he wasn’t given the time.

Tuchel joins a long list of former Chelsea managers ditched earlier than they hoped, albeit with a huge pay-off. Names like Jose Mourinho, Luis Felipe Scolari, Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard spring to mind.

Roberto di Matteo was dismissed just six months after leading the Blues to their first Champions League success. At least Tuchel was given another 15 months after landing the trophy every club wants.

That May evening in Porto 2021, Tuchel delivered a tactical master-class against Guardiola’s Manchester City to win the big one.

Last season his Chelsea side lost in the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League to Real Madrid in extraordinary circumstances and were beaten by Liverpool on penalties in the FA Cup and League Cup Finals, though there was silverware in the shape of the Club World Cup and the Super Cup won on penalties at Windsor Park.

Chelsea spent big in the summer transfer window with Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the most high profile recruits, but seven games into this campaign they have lost three times already, twice in the league to Leeds and Southampton and versus Zagreb in Europe.

That wouldn’t have cut it for Abramovich and clearly new owner Todd Boehly felt the same way. There have also been suggestions about unhappy players, which would have been taken into consideration.

A statement from the club read: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

Tuchel will land a new job handy enough. The guy is a top class operator. As for Chelsea, who is next on their conveyor belt? Well, out of work Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino have obviously been mentioned. So, too, Brighton boss Graham Potter.

No matter who gets it will be out in a couple of years. Even Harry Potter couldn’t magic up a long term spell in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

The thing is the strategy has worked for Chelsea. Over the last two decades they have become a trophy winning machine. New owner Boehly has decided the best way to maintain the club’s spectacular run of success is without Thomas Tuchel.