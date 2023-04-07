To be Frank, returning on interim basis was a pretty straightforward decision

Premier League

Frank Lampard spoke of being “thankful” to have been given the chance to return to Chelsea as he was unveiled as interim manager until the end of the season.

The appointment comes as the club embarked on their search for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter who was sacked on Sunday, though the 44-year-old hinted at a possible longer stay, adding “we will see what happens” when the term of his contract is up.

Chelsea had meetings with ex-Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique on Wednesday, with Julian Nagelsmann, who left Bayern Munich last month, also a front-runner for the role long-term.

Lampard, who was sacked by Everton in January, has been installed in order to give the club time to carry out an extensive and thorough recruitment process, with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali saying: “We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.”

The former Chelsea captain’s first game will be against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday before attention turns to the first leg of the team’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu next week.

“It’s a pretty easy decision for me,” said Lampard, who returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since being sacked as manager in 2021 to watch Chelsea’s goalless draw with Liverpool on Tuesday.

“This is my club, in terms of my playing career and having managed and coached here before. I have a lot of emotions and feelings towards the club.

“I’m also a very practical person. When you become a manager, you understand that you don’t manage the club you say is your club forever. Obviously I’ve been on a different path since I left Chelsea.

“I’ve come back with a belief that I can help the cause in this period until the end of the season. I’m delighted to get the opportunity, and I’m thankful for that.

“The explanation of my role speaks for itself. I’m not getting anywhere ahead myself. I want to impact the club in the best way in this period. After that, we’ll see what happens.”

Lampard managed the team for 18 months from 2019-21, leading them to a fourth-place finish in his first season and into the last-16 of the Champions League.

His appointment coincided with the enforcement of a transfer ban on the club meaning he was forced to lean heavily on products of the club’s academy.

He was sacked in January 2021 with the club ninth in the League and five points off the top four.