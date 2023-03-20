Tottenham set to sack head coach Antonio Conte this week – reports

Antonio Conte launched into a furious tirade at his Tottenham players after their draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA) — © Andrew Matthews

Tottenham appear set to sack head coach Antonio Conte this week, according to reports.

Conte has been in charge for just 16 months and, while they sit fourth in the Premier League, several media outlets are reporting his post-match outburst after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Southampton was the final straw for the Spurs hierarchy.

The Italian has recently seen his side exit the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession and watched Tottenham concede twice in the final 13 minutes on the south coast.

Tottenham conceded two late goals to draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA) — © Andrew Matthews

He then launched a furious tirade against his own “selfish” players and shut down uncertainty over his future as “excuses” for a squad who have failed to end the club’s trophy drought dating back to 2008.

The Italian’s contract was set to expire in the summer and he has remained coy over the prospect of extending his stay in north London, but Tottenham seem set to cut their losses with the former Chelsea boss.

Spurs declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency on Monday evening.