Transfer deadline day: Will Grigg set for loan switch but Ethan Galbraith expected to stay at Manchester United

Will Grigg is expected to be on the move on deadline day but Ethan Galbraith is set to stay at Manchester United.

It's transfer deadline day in England and Scotland with few Northern Irish players expected to be on the move.

The main deal that is set to go through is Will Grigg's long-awaited move away from Sunderland.

The 29-year-old signed for the Black Cats in a £4m deal at the tail end of the 2019 January window but has since scored just five League One goals, failing to rediscover the form that saw him shoot Wigan to promotion with 19 goals in the 17/18 campaign.

His most recent strike was way back in October 2019 and Grigg has started just four times in League One this season.

Last week, Shrewsbury were touted as the favourites to secure his signature on a short-term deal until the end of the season, with Salford City also interested, but MK Dons have shot into the frame.

Boss of the mid-table League One side Russell Martin initially ruled out the move last week but has now said things have changed.

"With Will, when I spoke to you last week I was being honest," he said.

"I was truthful last week when I said I didn't think it would happen, but this time, the situation has changed and a lot of people are still interested, including ourselves. We'll have to wait and see.

"He's a very good player at this level and a lot of clubs are interested in him."

Also on the move is Northern Ireland defender Ciaron Brown, who has been recalled from his loan spell at Livingston and will now battle for first team action at Cardiff City.

Elsewhere, midfielder Ethan Galbraith has been the subject of rumours over a loan move away from Manchester United to kick-start his senior club career but that is now understood to be unlikely, with the 19-year-old expected to remain with the Premier League giants' Under 23 panel.

He made his senior United debut as a last minute substitute in the Europa League defeat to Astana back in November 2019. That was two months after his senior international bow in the home friendly win over Luxembourg. Another substitute appearance for Northern Ireland arrived in the UEFA Nations League draw with Romania in November but now it appears his wait for regular senior football will go on.

Another player unlikely to be on the move is left-back Shane Ferguson. Millwall had been open to sanctioning a move this month with his contract expiring during the summer but the 29-year-old appears set to see that out despite starting only two Championship games so far this season.

“I’m a little surprised we haven’t had more offers if I’m being honest with you,” said Millwall boss Gary Rowett. “The League One salary cap is probably the biggest factor on that. There are two or three I expected to have difficult decisions to make.”

Adam Thompson, who was twice capped during the 2011 Nations Cup, has been on the move, leaving Championship side Rotherham for League Two promotion-chasers Leyton Orient.

Former Northern Ireland Under 21 international Jake Dunwoody has signed for HIFK in Helsinki.