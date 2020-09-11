Tyrone ace Conor Bradley called up to Liverpool first team training under Jurgen Klopp's watchful eye

We already knew that 17-year-old Conor Bradley is very highly thought of at Liverpool, having been handed a three-year professional contract at Anfield during the summer.

It came at the of a successful first season as a scholar at the club's Kirkby Academy.

He had managed to forge his way into the club's Under 23s, for whom he played twice last term, against Chelsea in the Premier League 2 and PSG in the Premier League International Cup.

The season has not yet begun but already the right-back has taken another stride forward after being called, for the first time, into training with the senior squad by boss Jurgen Klopp.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It will soon get easier for the club's Academy players to come under the watchful eye of the chief when the first team relocate from their current Melwood training base to join the underage sides at the refurbished Kirkby site.

However, Bradley's progress has already been rewarded by those at the top as he joined Thursday's full training session ahead of the Premier League opener against Leeds United on Saturday evening.

The club's top stars, from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk to captain Jordan Henderson, were all in attendance.

In footage the club released by LFCTV, Bradley can be seen running drills with the team, as his fellow Under 23 players Leighton Clarkson and Remi Savage also took part along with the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott; Academy players who have already made their first-team bows.

Bradley is bidding to become the first Northern Irish player to feature in a competitive senior game for the Reds since Sammy Smyth in 1954.