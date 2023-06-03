United can ruin City’s treble bid: McIlroy

Former NI manager with a foot in both halves of Manchester is backing Reds to beat Blues

Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Sammy McIlroy believes his old side have the firepower and hunger to crush Manchester City’s treble dream today.

The city rivals will contest the first all-Manchester FA Cup Final in the competition’s history at Wembley this afternoon with Pep Guardiola’s men, who have already won the Premier League and face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10, needing a victory to stay on course for a remarkable treble.

That would match United’s treble success under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999. It’s a final that evokes memories of the 1977 decider when a United side featuring McIlroy and Northern Ireland comrades Jimmy Nicholl and David McCreery killed off Liverpool’s treble hopes with a 2-1 victory.

“We stopped Liverpool in 77, they were red hot favourites and had already won the league just as City have,” said McIlroy who also played for City.

“If you let City play they can destroy you but we have already beaten City this season and (Erik) Ten Hag will have a gameplan, with the players going into the game with confidence.”