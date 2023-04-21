Vincent Kompany among final four candidates for Chelsea job

Vincent Kompany is among the final four names under consideration to be appointed Chelsea manager, the PA news agency understands.

The Burnley boss is in contention alongside Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann after the list was whittled down in the almost three weeks since Graham Potter was sacked.

It is understood a fourth coach in the running is someone who is “respected and liked” but whose name has not publicly been linked with the role.

Mauricio Pochettino is in contention to take over as Chelsea boss next season (Nick Potts/PA) — © Nick Potts

Former Manchester City captain Kompany is in his second job in management at Turf Moor, following an unsuccessful spell at Anderlecht in Belgium, and has led the club to an immediate Premier League return. They will be crowned Sky Bet Championship winners with victory against QPR on Saturday.

He has emerged as a surprise candidate after former Spain boss Luis Enrique, an early favourite for the job after impressing club officials in his first face-to-face meeting, dropped out of consideration. It is understood the club were put off by demands made by the 52-year-old.

Luis Enrique has dropped out of the running for the Stamford Bridge hotseat (Adam Davy/PA) — © Adam Davy

Ex-Tottenham boss Pochettino also remains in the running, as does another early favourite Nagelsmann, whose contractual issues with former club Bayern Munich, where he remains on gardening leave, are set to be resolved following an agreement between the clubs for coach Anthony Barry to join the Bundesliga side.

PA understands there is no favourite currently among the four and that the process, which is being conducted by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, remains ongoing.

Interim boss Frank Lampard, who has lost all four matches since being appointed two weeks ago, is still expected to be in charge of the team until the end of the season.