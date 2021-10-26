Walter Smith: Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager has died aged 73 as Ally McCoist leads tributes to his ‘second father’

Former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith has died aged 73, Rangers have announced.

Smith led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups as well as to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

The tributes were led by Ally McCoist, who played for Smith at Rangers and was also part of the legendary manager’s coaching staff at both Ibrox and the Scottish national team.

"He means everything to a lot of folk. He was my boss, my coach, my second father and then turned into one of my best friends," McCoist told TalkSport.

"The loss is absolutely incredible.

"The good thing is he's not in pain. I went to see Walter recently, I spoke to him at the weekend and we knew that it would be a matter of time. But it still does not take away the pain and the grief.

"I could sit here and tell you about Walter Smith until the cows come home, but what I will say he was the best husband, father, friend, everything you want from a man.

"I can't tell you how devastated I am."

A former Dundee United and Dumbarton defender, Smith was appointed manager at Ibrox in 1991, succeeding Graeme Souness.

He won 13 major trophies in seven years, including seven league titles in succession, before leaving at the end of the 1997/98 season and subsequently joining Everton.

He stayed at Goodison Park for four seasons before a brief stint as assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Smith was appointed Scotland manager in December 2004 and was in charge for three years before returning to Rangers, where he won a further eight trophies before retiring in 2011 after completing another domestic double.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park added on the club website: "On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family.

"Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

"It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers.

"He embodied everything that a Ranger should be. His character and leadership was second to none and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first-team manager.

"I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support. For that, I am personally grateful.

"I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.

"Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers.

"Winning 10 top-flight titles as manager, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups, as well as leading his club to the UEFA Cup final in 2008, he will be remembered by the football community across the world.

"His spells as Scotland manager as well as managing in the English Premier League underlined his credentials as one of the great modern-day football managers.

"However, for Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador, and most of all, a legend."

Rangers’ Glasgow rivals Celtic expressed their “deepest condolences” on the “devastating news”.

A Celtic statement continued: "Walter was a tremendous servant to Scottish football for so many years, and during his time as manager of the Scotland national side, he forged a close friendship with Celtic legend, Tommy Burns, who was part of the coaching set-up.”

Everton tweeted: "A very sad day for football. A man held in high regard by all his players. Our thoughts are with Walter's loved ones at this tough time."

Scotland captain and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson sent his condolences.

Robertson tweeted: "Thoughts, prayers and condolences with Walter Smith's family and loved ones today. Heartbreaking to lose another great of Scottish football. A man of wisdom, dignity and integrity who's legacy will live on. May he rest in peace."

Manchester United tweeted: "Everyone at Manchester United is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Walter Smith."

UEFA and FIFA also sent their thoughts and prayers to Smith's loved ones.

Along with a crying face and a broken heart emoji, UEFA tweeted: "We are very sad to hear of the passing of Walter Smith.

"Our thoughts are with all his friends and family."

While FIFA posted: "Very sad news from Scotland. Our thoughts and prayers are with Walter Smith's loved ones."