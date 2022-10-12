Watch: Everton’s Alex Iwobi fulfils ‘promise’ of Belfast club Rosario after carrying out goal celebration

Everton’s star winger Alex Iwobi has fulfilled his “promise” to a Belfast youth team after he carried out a specific goal celebration after scoring against Manchester United at the weekend.

Taking to social media on Wednesday evening, the Nigerian footballer shared a video of a previous visit to young players at south Belfast side Rosario YFC.

In the video the former Arsenal player can be seen surrounded by young players at the Ormeau Road club asking him to do a new goal celebration, featuring him twirling his hands.

He can then be heard in the video telling them “cool I’ll do it”.

True to his word, after scoring in the fifth minute of Everton’s fixture against United, Iwobi spins away in triumph in front of the crowd and carries out the celebration.

In his tweet, the 26-year-old wrote: “A Promise Is A Promise, Got You @Rosario_YFC.”

In a reply back, the club joked: “Does this mean we’re influencers now?”

Despite scoring so early in the match, it was ultimately set to prove a disappointing evening for Iwobi and his Everton team mates, with United going on to win the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo.