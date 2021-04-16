Watch: Former Swifts ace McAllister fires key double to help Everton reach FA Youth Cup quarter-finals

Former Dungannon Swifts youngster Sean McAllister proved to be the hero as Everton knocked Chelsea out of the FA Youth Cup on Thursday afternoon.

McAllister, who signed his first professional contract at Goodison Park in July, scored a brace to knock out the 2020 runners up.

Fresh off captaining the Under-18 side on Saturday against Derby County, it was McAllister who gave the Toffees the lead on 34 minutes.

Everton hit Chelsea on the counter attack and McAllister took advantage when the ball drifted out to the edge of the area for him to drill his effort beyond Lucas Bergström.

Chelsea had equalised on 70 minutes, however, when Bryan Fiabema was introduced and linked up with Harvey Vale in the box, the latter floating a cross into the middle where Joe Haigh reacted first to head home beyond Žan Luk Leban.

But it would be the man from Randalstown who would make the difference, McAllister striking late on to send Everton into the last-eight.

Team-mate Rafael Garcia ran across the box before feeling he was taken down but it wasn't to matter as the ball found McAllister and he fired a shot in on goal that squirmed under Bergström and into the back of the net to send Everton into jubilation.

The Toffees will now take on West Bromwich Albion in the last eight of the competition, with fixtures to be played before May 1.

Paul Tait's Everton side knocked out holders Manchester City in the last round of the tournament before knocking out Chelsea, who have won seven out of the last 11 FA Youth Cups.