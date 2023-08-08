Watch: Roy Keane launches Manchester United’s new third kit with ‘devilish’ video

Roy Keane in the launch video for Manchester United's 2023/24 third kit

Roy Keane has helped unveil Manchester United’s new third kit with a ‘devilish’ video.

The Corkman, now working as a pundit with Sky Sports, is the central character in the video which has been posted on social media to launch United’s new white kit which features a red devil instead of the full club crest.

In the 90-second video, Keane says: “So you’re a devil are ya? So let’s remind you of the terms.

"The devil is more like a pact, a deal shall we say. It’s not for everyone. We expect a lot.”

The end of the video features Keane looking disdainfully at a plate a prawn sandwiches, a reference to the comments he made criticising United’s ‘corporate’ fans back in 2000.

Keane joined United in the summer of 1993 from Nottingham Forest and went on to make 326 appearances for the club before leaving in controversial circumstances in 2005 after a disagreement with then manager Alex Ferguson.

Keane is no stranger to endorsements as he previously took part in a number of Walkers crisps advertisements during his time as a United player in the 1990s.