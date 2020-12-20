Watch: Stuart Dallas scores a screamer at Old Trafford as Leeds beaten by Manchester United

Stuart Dallas curled a shot into the top corner from outside the box.

Stuart Dallas scored a screamer that will have proved little consolation for his Leeds United side as they were smashed 6-2 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The hosts' boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came on as a substitute in the last league meeting of these old foes in February 2004 and masterminded an unforgettable victory when they renewed hostilities at an empty Old Trafford on Sunday.

Scott McTominay's superb early brace set the tone in a wild first half in which Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof also scored before Leeds captain Liam Cooper clawed one back.

Daniel James and Fernandes increased Manchester United's lead before Dallas' stunner saw the match end 6-2, making this the first time the Red Devils have netted six since winning 8-2 against Arsenal in 2011.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ferguson was in charge then and enjoyed this triumph from the directors' box at Old Trafford, where McTominay became the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the opening three minutes.

Fernandes fizzed home as Manchester United scored as many in the opening 20 minutes as they had managed in their previous six home league games, before Lindelof directed in a fourth from a corner.

Cooper reduced the deficit as Leeds deservedly pulled one back, but the home side's quality made the difference in an encounter as intense as it was entertaining.

James, so close to joining Leeds in January 2019, extended the hosts' lead, before Fernandes coolly converted a penalty and Dallas grabbed a fine consolation in a match bursting with chances at both ends.