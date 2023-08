Jarrod Bowen (left) and James Ward-Prowse (right) were both on target (Gareth Fuller/PA)

West Ham moved to the top of the Premier League with an impressive 3-1 win at Brighton.

James Ward-Prowse scored his first goal for the club to open the scoring, with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio wrapping up the points after the break.

Pascal Gross grabbed a late consolation for the Seagulls, who slipped to a first defeat of the season.