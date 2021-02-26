Whiteside praises Manchester United teen Shoretire for breaking his European appearance record

Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Norman Whiteside took to Twitter last night to heap praise on Shola Shoretire despite the teenager breaking one of his records.

At 17 years and 23 days, the English teen became United's youngest ever player to feature in a European tie when he came on in the second half of their 0-0 Europa League round-of-32 second-leg draw against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

In doing so, the young Englishman broke Whiteside's long-standing record, which stretched all the way back to 1982 when he appeared in a UEFA Cup tie against Valencia aged 17 years and 131 days.

But there was no animosity on Whiteside's part, with the local hero effusive in his praise for the Newcastle-born midfielder after the game.

If Shoretire goes on to have half as successful a career as Whiteside then he will be a special player for the Red Devils indeed, with the Northern Irishman going on to play 274 times for the club, scoring 67 goals.

Shoretire came on as a 76th minute replacement for Mason Greenwood against Real Sociedad and is part of an exciting glut of young talent coming through the ranks at Old Trafford, alongside the likes of Axel Tuanzebe and Amad Diallo.

Whiteside still holds a record that Shoretire will now have in his sights - the Belfast man is still the fastest Manchester United player to reach 250 appearances for the club at the age of just 22 years and 192 days!