Who is Kieran McKenna? All you need to know about the Manchester United coach set to take over at Ipswich Town

The Manchester United coach is due to take charge at Championship side Ipswich Town in the first role as number one.

So just who is he? Here's a quick guide...

Who is Kieran McKenna?

Age: 35

Read more Kieran McKenna set to be appointed Ipswich Town boss as Manchester United grant permission for talks

Hometown: Coa, Fermanagh

Playing career: McKenna played for Ballinamallard United before joining the Tottenham academy as a teenager. He was handed a contract by the north London club in 2002 when he was just 16. He went on to captain the reserves and played for the senior side in friendlies as his career progressed. He was even capped at U21 level by Northern Ireland.

So what went wrong? His promising career was unfortunately brought to an end when he was just 22 due to a chronic hip injury. McKenna went through two operations and two years of rehabilitation before the eventually decided to hang up his boots.

Crushing blow turned opportunity: McKenna didn't give up on his dream of a career in football and set about completing his coaching badges. He kept up links with his former club, coaching at the Tottenham Academy before being named U18 boss in 2015.

The move to Manchester: After leading his Spurs side to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup just months into his tenure, he was snapped up by United in 2016, taking charge of the club's U18s to replace Paul McGuinness. In just his second season in charge, his team were crowned Premier League Northern champions, another addition to his increasingly feathered cap.

He could have ended up at Liverpool: Yes, he met with Brendan Rodgers back in 2014 when Alex Inglethorpe was promoted from coach to academy director, creating a vacancy. He spent the day at the club's Melwood training complex but decided to stay at Tottenham.

First team honours: While he never made it to competitive senior football as a player, McKenna's swift rise through the coaching ranks reached Manchester United's first team in the 18/19 season. When Rui Faria left Jose Mourinho's staff, McKenna was promoted to sit alongside the boss and Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford dug-out.

Kept on by Ole: Of course, Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford wasn't to last but McKenna's role in the coaching staff would only increase in stature under his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He even came in for special praise from United's former head of first team development Nicky Butt, who told the Athletic: "Kieran was a breath of fresh air (when he arrived at the club), a very good coach. He’s on it. He didn’t get to the top of football (as a player) so his next thing was, 'I’m going to be the very best coach I can be.' He’s very, very, very good. I saw him coaching at Tottenham during a training weekend. We’d take players there pre-season, join in training with Spurs, mix the teams up. I knew he would leave Tottenham. I think it’s important to bring outside people in, but it’s also very important to keep the people who know the club and know the history of the club.”

Questions raised as the pressure mounted: In recent months, as pressure mounted on Solskjaer, McKenna's name was dragged into the speculation of unrest. Back in October, just weeks after McKenna had been said to be in talks over a contract extension, The Times suggested that a section of the squad has a “particular concern” over the role of the Fermanagh man and had been left “uninspired” by his training sessions.

Faith from home: The Irish FA's former elite performance director Jim Magilton said of McKenna: "He is a meticulous planner yet every session is spontaneous. Nothing is set in stone. He adjusts the session to how the players are and gets what he wants out of the session. Everything is linked and game related. Nothing is for show - it has to be about the game."