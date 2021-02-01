Who is Liam Hughes? All you need to know about Liverpool's new signing and Northern Ireland U21 goalkeeper

So just what do Reds fans need to know about the Northern Ireland Under 21 goalkeeper?

Here's a quick guide:

Age: 19

Height: 6'3

Former clubs: Lisburn Youth, Portadown FC, Dungannon Swifts, Celtic

Senior experience: Liam Hughes has played one game of senior football so far in his career. That was way back in April 2017, when he was given a remarkable debut by Portadown aged only 15. As the already-relegated Ports prepared for life in the second tier of Northern Irish football, manager Niall Currie gave senior experience to a raft of teenage prospects, although none quite as young as Liam Hughes.

Snapped up at Stangmore: Perhaps the Portadown hierarchy were regretting that move a few months later when Hughes was pinched from under their noses by the very team he had played against; Dungannon Swifts. Then manager Rodney McAree, himself a former Liverpool youth player, told the Belfast Telegraph that his potential was obvious for all to see and he soon found out it was matched by his attitude and work ethic.

Switch to Celtic: Hughes spent less than a year at Dungannon before he was snapped up by Celtic in February 2018. At the Hoops, he played in the 2019 Scottish Youth Cup final. Despite the 3-2 defeat to Rangers, according to the Celtic club website Hughes "was easily one of the Hoops stand-out players with a string of top-class stops, including a second half penalty save." He was promoted to the Reserves and was even in and around the wider first team panel during Craig Gordon's spell out injured.

International experience: Hughes has played international football for Northern Ireland Under 17s and Under 21s. He made his Under 21 debut in October 2019 as a substitute when his former Celtic team-mate Conor Hazard was sent off.

Sporting background: Former Dungannon boss Rodney McAree credits Hughes' parents with playing a significant role in his career so far, with his mother's grounding in his academic studies and his father's background in high level snooker preparing him for success. His dad is former professional snooker player Declan Hughes, who was crowned Northern Ireland Amateur Champion in 1992 and won the Irish 9-ball Pool Championship in 2008.

Training for the top: Around the time of his Portadown debut, Hughes was able to put in top level training at his home near Lurgan, where he possessed a full-size football net!