Why Liverpool's latest links with a move for Philippe Coutinho have one big missing ingredient

Liverpool are again being linked with a move to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield, yet there is one very important ingredient missing from this long-running transfer story.

Coutinho left Liverpool to realise his dream of playing for Barcelona in a £142million transfer in January 2018, with the Anfield club using that money to sign defender Virgil van Dijk and then keeper Alisson Becker as they went on to win the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Meanwhile, Coutinho struggled to make his mark at Barcelona, with the Brazilian spending last season on loan at Bayern Munich before a return to Spain in the season that has just finished.

The Sunday World revealed exclusively last summer that Coutinho was eager to secure a return to Liverpool, in a story that created headlines around the world.

Yet those efforts fell on deaf ears, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp showing no sign of being interested in taking Coutinho back to Merseyside.

Now reports in Spain are suggesting Coutinho could seal a return to Liverpool this summer, with the stories suggesting Liverpool could have the player back for just £40million, which is the outstanding amount Barcelona owe to the Reds from the initial transfer fee that is being paid in instalments.

Yet sundayworld.com were informed from a source close to this story several months ago that there is no appetite from Klopp or the key decision-makers at Anfield to re-sign a player who made it clear he wanted to leave mid-way through the 2017/18 season.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal have also been linked with moves for Coutinho and the second of those two London clubs have always been viewed as the most likely destination for the 28-year-old, who has suffered injury problems in recent months.

Barcelona have again made it clear that they are happy for Coutinho to find a new club, but his huge wages may be a stumbling block to a move to any league outside of the cash-laden English top flight.

What seems certain is the club Coutinho plays for next will NOT be Liverpool, unless there is a dramatic change of heart from Anfield chiefs.