'World class': Trent Alexander Arnold hails Liverpool victory that secured Premier League title

It ended up being the telling victory; the one that got Liverpool over the line to become Premier League Champions. And star wing-back Trent Alexander-Arnold believes his side's demolition of Crystal Palace was a fitting, statement performance.

The 4-0 win at Anfield was so one-sided the visitors failed to register a touch in their opponents’ penalty area, a statistic never recorded since such data was first collected in the 2008-09 season.

No fans were present to witness one of the best displays of what has been a remarkable campaign but Alexander-Arnold felt that almost made it even better.

“I think we put in a world-class performance, probably one of our best of the season, so it’s something to be proud of,” said the England international.

“We’ve come here after such a long time and obviously without the fans it was difficult. It was different but we put in a performance to be proud of. We showed that we can get back into our rhythm.

“I think we’ve sent a bit of a statement — the quality of the performance behind closed doors is probably one of the best that people have ever seen.

“I think as a team we showed the quality that we’ve got. We’ve got to be proud of what we did and now focus on the next game.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp was certainly impressed, having been frustrated by their goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park last Sunday.

The result pushed them to the brink of that long-awaited Championship but the manner in which they did it was more significant for the Reds boss.

“This game will last a while in my mind, this is for us what we want to be and what we have to show against each and everybody,” he said.

“You shouldn’t underestimate how much this team wants it. You should not. This team really wants it; they want to fulfil the wishes of the people at home.

“We all have a common dream, but we have to work for it. We cannot play like other teams, but we can play pretty good stuff.”

Klopp said the players had a duty to put on a show out of respect for supporters unable to attend and watching at home, and they duly delivered.

“I said to the boys, ‘I want to see the best behind-closed-doors football ever’. I’m not sure about the best behind-closed-doors football but it was the best behind-closed-doors counter-pressing ever,” he said.

“We scored some fantastic goals. It was only important we gave this sign and we showed our supporters the respect they deserve: that we can play like they are here even when they are not.

“Yes they can push us to incredible things and I never missed them more — imagine if this game had happened with 55,000 people in the stadium? That would have been incredible.

“But we cannot have that so it was important we showed the respect to the people.

“This night could have been better with people in the stadium, it was an important step for us, a sensational football game.”

Palace were so dominated — they had just 26% possession — they failed to record a single touch in the opposition box.

Manager Roy Hodgson, whose side came into the game on the back of four successive victories with clean sheets, admitted they were out-played and out-fought all game.

“It was always going to be hard against their pressurising when they play with intensity and power and asking questions,” he said.

“When we eventually won it back from them they pressured us so well we couldn’t retain possession. As a result it was a constant pressure on the midfield and back players.

“I thought they held out until just before half-time, but that second goal was decisive as that put them in the driving seat, and a third goal put the game to bed and left us hanging on.”