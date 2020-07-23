'You made us champions': Jurgen Klopp's message to Liverpool supporters after lifting Premier League trophy

Jubilant Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he was struggling to comprehend his side's dominance of the game after they lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield.

Klopp and his players lapped up the title-winning celebrations at their home stadium despite the absence of spectators, as he struggled to come to terms with a year that has seen his side lift the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA's World Club Cup and now the biggest prize in English football.

"We are champions - it's the truth," he told Sky Sports. "We won four trophies, big ones. I couldn't be more proud. Usually I don't need pictures with something to show hat I have done, but I will have a picture with all four trophies as it doesn't happen too often."

Klopp went on to pay tribute to his team's absent spectators, as he vowed to host a title-winning party as soon as it is safe to do so amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you cannot see that we do this for you then I cannot help you," was his message to the Liverpool fans. "Five years ago I asked you to change from doubters to believers. I asked and you did it. You made us champions. Thank you very much.

"We should all celebrate. Drink what you want but you have you to prepare for a party when this b******t virus is gone. Then we will have a party together. Make sure you are ready then.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was equally emotional as he tried to sum up his latest iconic moment as he lifted another major trophy for the club.

"We've been waiting a long time for this," he said. "Walking up there was amazing, the lads deserved the moment tonight and thankfully the families were watching. To crown it off like that was really special.

"It makes it even more special after last season, it was hard to take. We reacted by winning the Champions League and we knew we had unfinished business.

"The Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. That's one of the reasons you come to Liverpool. It's been a process and a journey, it hasn't happened overnight. To finish it off this season like this has been really special.

"The gaffer brought a togetherness in the dressing room and that's made a difference on the pitch.

"To get 97 points last year and not win was hard to take. We reacted a few weeks later, won the Champions League and then started the season a few weeks later with unfinished business. It’s been an amazing season and I am so thankful to be part of this club and team that has won the Premier League after 30 years.”

“Winning the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. That’s why you join Liverpool, you want to win trophies, the expectations are so high. When you come as a young player it was so difficult, but it has been a process, a journey that doesn’t happen overnight. It’s been five years since the gaffer came in and every single player has been a part of that journey.”

Former Liverpool title-winning captain Graeme Souness was present at Anfield to see the club's latest moment of history and he believes this will be the first of many Premier League titles under Klopp.

"The priority when I played here was the league and that has not changed," declared Souness. "This team is destined to geared to be a very successful football club in terms of winning this league for the next decade. This is Liverpool back to where they were 30 or 40 years ago. They are going to be challenging for this league and the Champions League for the next decade."