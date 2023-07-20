Young Man U fan from NI surprised by club legend Wes Brown at Old Trafford

Man Utd legend Wes Brown surprises fundraising fan Ben Dickinson from Larne at Old Trafford. (Pic shared on Twitter).

A 12-year-old Manchester United fan was surprised by club legend Wes Brown while completing the first part of his Treble Trek fundraising challenge.

Ben Dickinson and his family, from Larne, have committed to marching 333 laps of each of the three stadiums where Manchester United FC won the Treble 25 years ago.

Wes, who was part of the club’s 1999 Treble-winning side, surprised the youngster inside Old Trafford as he finished the first leg of the mammoth 999 lap challenge which lasted for 10 days.

“It was a pleasure to meet Ben and his family and show our support as a club to their fundraising efforts," he said.

"To take on such a challenge at his age is incredible, he really is an inspiration.

"I’m sure the money raised will also be a big help to these charities and he should be really proud of the difference he is making.

"I wish him and his team the best of luck for the rest of the trek.”

Ben was gifted a shirt signed by the men’s first team.

“It was fantastic starting my Treble Trek at the home of my team, Manchester United, and then to meet an actual Treble winner at the end of 333 laps was incredible,” he said.

“Wes was brilliant and I’d like to thank everyone who walked with me over the 10 days we were in Manchester."

A trip to Wembley is planned in for later this year before Ben and his team finish off the trek at the Nou Camp in Barcelona next year.

The final laps are set to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the historic night in May 1999 when United beat Bayern Munich 2-1 to win the UEFA Champions League.

Last year Ben completed a remarkable walk from Larne to Old Trafford raising money for FareShare, the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger and food waste.

The football fan will also be raising funds for Soccer Aid for UNICEF and the Manchester-based Foundation 92.