Don’t waste money on video technology, instead rebuild relationships and restore common-sense in the game

Dubious call: Glentoran’s Aidan Wilson was denied what would have been an opening goal against Larne last Friday

In his first week in the job, new Irish FA Head of Refereeing Mike Riley told the Belfast Telegraph that he is in favour of VAR, and that if the clubs agree, he would help introduce the controversial technology into the Irish League.