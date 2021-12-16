Rachel Furness hails team-mates after being named BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year

Rachel Furness has paid tribute to her history-making Northern Ireland team-mates after the star goal-scorer was named BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year.

The 33-year-old Liverpool player was presented with the award by club boss Jurgen Klopp as she becomes only the second female to earn the accolade.

Special mention was made of the achievements of Paralympic gold medallists Bethany Firth and Jason Smyth, as well as the Tyrone Senior Football team’s remarkable All-Ireland success, but none matched those of Furness for the judging panel.

It was just last month that Furness overhauled Northern Ireland men’s record holder David Healy, netting twice against North Macedonia to take her own tally to 38 international goals.

“It is a fantastic moment for me to be only the second woman to ever win this award, but it isn’t just about me, it is about my team,” Furness said.

“I want to dedicate this award to my team-mates in the Northern Ireland squad. Over the past 12 months, we have achieved so much and hopefully this is just the start of something really special.”

Furness will be a key cog for her side at the European Championship in 2022 and she’ll also be keen to help land a World Cup spot with Northern Ireland currently behind Austria only on goal difference in the race for a play-off place.

Speaking to Sunday Life last month, Furness revealed that she had been in contact with men’s record holder Healy in the wake of her all-important goals against North Macedonia.

“It was a bit of a surprise when the message came through from David. A really nice surprise,” she said.

“I spoke to David in the summer when I was in Belfast doing my coaching course and he said it would just be a matter of time before I would have more goals than him.

“He spoke about what we are achieving as a team right now and the standards that we have set ourselves with Kenny (Shiels – NI women’s manager). He was really complimentary about that.

“For that to come from a legend in Northern Ireland and such a powerful figure in men’s football, it was very nice to have that.”

In winning the BBC NI SPOTY award, Furness follows in the footsteps of bowls hero Margaret Johnston, who scooped the crown in 2004.

The judging panel was made up of Olympic gold medallist Lady Mary Peters, Jim Gracey (Belfast Telegraph Group Sports Editor), Kenny Archer (Irish News), Neil Brittain (Executive Editor, BBC Sport NI), Darren Fullerton (Daily Mirror) and chair Thomas Kane (BBC Sport NI).