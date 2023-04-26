Real Madrid beaten as four-goal Taty Castellanos inspires Girona

Real Madrid’s already slim hopes of retaining their LaLiga crown suffered another setback as Taty Castellanos struck four times to secure a 4-2 victory for Girona.

The Argentinian striker, on a season-long loan from New York City, was left unmarked and headed home from Miguel Gutierrez’s cross then latched on to a long ball and fired past Andriy Lunin.

Vinicius Junior halved the deficit by converting from Marco Asensio’s cross before half-time but within a minute of the restart Castellanos had his hat-trick when he swept home from Yan Couto’s centre.

Taty Castellanos, centre, struck four times for Girona (Joan Monfort/AP) — © Joan Monfort

Castellanos then added further gloss to the scoreline with another header after once more being left alone in the box while Lucas Vazquez bagged a scant consolation from close range.

Defeat keeps Real, who welcome Manchester City to the Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in a fortnight’s time, second in the Spanish top-flight behind Barcelona.

With just seven matches left, Real sit 11 points behind the league leaders, who play their game in hand on Wednesday against a Rayo Vallecano side who dropped to 10th after Girona’s win.

Osasuna remain eighth after Ruben Garcia gave them a 1-0 win at struggling Cadiz, with the visitors holding on to secure all three points despite the late dismissal of substitute Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

Real Betis were unable to make up ground on fourth-placed Real Sociedad and remain six points adrift of the Champions League positions after a goalless draw between the teams.