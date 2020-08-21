Referee killed in accident at substation to be remembered at football games across NI this weekend

An Irish FA referee who lost his life in a workplace accident at a NIE substation in Armagh will be remembered at every football game across Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Richard Scott, from Castledawson in Co Londonderry, was working at Drumnakelly Main Substation in Portadown on Wednesday when the accident happened.

Neil McNickle, national secretary of the Northern Ireland Referee Association, said: "We are intending to remember our colleague Richard Scott at every game across Northern Ireland this Saturday.

"We are asking all who are attending or participating in matches this Saturday to observe 1 minute of clapping in memory of Richard.

"We feel that Richard would have found that much more acceptable, and in line with his larger than life character, than 1 minute of silence."

The 33-year-old is survived by parents June and Harold, siblings Cherith and Jordan, and his wider family circle.

Trevor Moutray, head of refereeing at the IFA, said Mr Scott will be remembered as one of the characters within the ranks of referees.

"He gave a number of years of excellent service to the local game as an assistant referee and his experience was rewarded with a number of high-profile appointments during this time, including the national finals," he said.

"The thoughts of the IFA's refereeing family are with the Scott family and close friends at this very tragic time."

The funeral service for Mr Scott will be held at his home on Sunday at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery in Magherafelt.

Family and friends are welcome to listen to the service outside his home while adhering to social distancing measures.

Donations can, if desired, be made to the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the Lord Enniskillen Memorial Orange Society via Garvin's Funeral Services in Magherafelt.