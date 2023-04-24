Retired England forward Ellen White announces birth of first child

Retired Lioness Ellen White and husband Callum Convery have welcomed their first child, a daughter, the former England forward shared on social media.

White, 33, announced the end of her playing career in August, shortly after helping England lift the Euro 2022 trophy, and in December revealed she was expecting.

On Monday night, she shared a picture of Convery carrying their newborn alongside a thank you message for her medical team at Tameside & Glossop IC NHS FT.

White, who earned 113 caps and scored a Lionesses-leading 52 goals for England, tweeted: “Best daddy carrying our beautiful baby girl. We are so utterly besotted with you and you are so blinking cute.

“We are extremely grateful to all the professionals @tandgicft for your incredible support & dedication in helping with the safe arrival of our daughter.”

Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Hannah Hampton and Fara Williams were among the past and present Lionesses who congratulated the former Manchester City forward in the comments.