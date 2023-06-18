Retiring football commentator Martin Tyler has bittersweet memories of Windsor Park

He recalled getting a drenching with former NI boss... and a bomb scare

Martin Tyler is stepping down from his role at Sky Sports after 33 years

Martin Tyler, who is retiring as chief football commentator at Sky Sports, is renowned for his photographic memory of all the stadiums he has visited in a long and distinguished career.

And in a column on the Sky Sports website which was first published in 2020, the 77-year-old reflected on “happy times” spent in “rainy” Belfast when covering matches at Windsor Park.

One game that stands out was when Northern Ireland took on England in a European Championship qualifier in 1987, which the visitors won 2-0.

“The political unrest in Ireland was still an issue and the security around the match was enormous,” he recalled.

“The staging of the fixture there had been in some doubt, though England had been regular visitors to Belfast through the Home International Championship which had been scrapped only three years earlier.

“England were managed and captained by the Robsons, Bobby and Bryan. The latter brought a smile to the former when he headed England into a 19th-minute lead after Terry Butcher, winning his 50th cap, had flicked on a long throw.

“Chris Waddle scored a stylish second after the break and it was job done and a place in the finals of Euro ‘88 was a step nearer.”

He added: “The real drama though was after the game. I had barely started my post-match interview with a happy England manager when the television floor manager was making circles with his index finger, the recognised sign to wind up the chat.

“Stopping Bobby Robson in after-match victory mode was never an easy thing and I wanted the viewers to hear more so I carried on. Eventually the signaller took matters into his own hands and simply stepped between us, bringing the interview to an abrupt halt

“I’m sorry, Mr Robson, but for security reasons we have to evacuate the ground immediately. The players are on the coach and you must join them. Now!

“He ushered Bobby away but there seemed to be no plans for the only other group still in the stadium, the media. The England team bus departed for the airport and the short hop back to Manchester, a flight on which the English television crew were to travel as well.

“Though we did get there in time, we were left in Windsor Park for an uncomfortably long period before our evacuation took place, wondering whether we would leave in one piece.

“In checking back to share the story with you I noticed that the date of the game was actually April 1.

“It certainly did not feel like a joke at the time.”

Tyler said he was delighted that Windsor has been “splendidly upgraded” in recent times, including the television facilities.

“I have not commentated at Windsor Park since a European tie between Linfield and Dinamo Zagreb in 2008,” he said.

“Even though it was July, it rained incessantly and at that time there was no roof to the gantry.

“The former Northern Ireland manager Bryan Hamilton, my co-commentator, and I got a drenching.

“The Croatians won 2-0 and Mario Mandzukic, who was to break England hearts in Moscow 10 years later almost to the day, scored one of the goals.”