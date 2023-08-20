Ritchie plotting relegated Killyleagh’s long road back to top

Win over Olympic caps an encouraging week for Showgrounds side as they look to put last season behind them

SCOTT Ritchie says he’s fired up by the challenge of restoring his embattled Killyleagh’s reputation — and the early signs this season are giving him cause for optimism.

An opening day 11-0 humiliation home to St Oliver Plunkett had appeared to confirm many people’s worst fears, that Killyleagh’s slow demise was indeed terminal after the travails of last season when they lost 25 out of 26 league games to finish rock bottom of the Premier Division.

But back-to-back wins in the league since, at 1A new boys Dunmurry Young Men last week and then on Saturday by the same scoreline at neighbours Ballynahinch Olympic, suggests there’s no shortage of guts and character in Ritchie’s raw and inexperienced side.

The former Ards Rangers and Rosemount man was warned he was on a hiding to nothing taking over as manager last October, with the once-dominant Showgrounds outfit in freefall.

But to his, his assistant Willie McIlroy and the rest of his backroom staff’s credit, they took the relentless punishment of a winless season on the chin, determined to fulfil every fixture no matter the cost to keep the club afloat.

It can’t have been easy, and by his own admission, Ritchie inherited a “broken club”. At his first night of training last year, four players turned up, plus the six he brought with him. Now, he has a first team squad of around 20, while the seconds have reformed, having previously gone to the wall.

As in any job in any walk of life, progress is how you measure success; things need to get better rather than worse, and after taking his medicine last season, the Killyleagh chief is more entitled than most to savour these wins and the slow but steady steps forward they are making.

“We’re under no illusions, we’re not all of a sudden thinking we’re going to push for promotion, the task has always been to make sure we’re in this division next year,” Ritchie told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The main word is competitive, that’s all we want to be. Last season was just about fulfilling fixtures, because to think a club the size of Killyleagh could be relegated down into 2C is just crazy.

“But last year a lot of the work went in off the pitch to make sure we’re in a better place, and this season now the aim, as I said, is just to stay in the division.

“But I think it’s important to say this as well, the group of players who stuck around last season, in the most difficult period in the club’s history, when it’s looked back upon in years to come, they will be well remembered for saving the club, because there was a good chance there wouldn’t be a club if we hadn’t been able to fulfil those fixtures every week.

“People say to me, ‘How did you stick that last year,’ but there was a plan. We were never going to stay up, and we probably aren’t going to go and win 1A this year, but it’s a long term plan to get the club back up again.”

Two kids did the damage for the visitors on Saturday, with Owen Donaldson (19) and Ethan Davidson (17) both on target at Napier Park.

Ritchie has had no choice but to place his faith in youth — and admits he’s blessed to have so many good young players at the club, even if he accepts it’s inevitable that their inexperience will be found out now and again by older, more streetwise teams across the course of their Amateur League campaign.

“We’ve a very, very young team,” said Ritchie. “Tuesday night there we beat Dunmurry Young Men and the average age was 19.

“We beat Ballynahinch Olympic yesterday and the average age of the team was 18-and-a-half. I look at the average age of every team we play, and they are usually on average about six, seven, eight years older.

“We took a tanking, an absolute tanking against Oliver Plunkett, we’d no keeper that game, no centre half, and I just thought this is going to be a long season.

“But we’ve bounced back from that thankfully. With kids, there’s no consistency but to be honest, it excites me too because we’ve put across what we want to do with them and they’ve taken it on board. So if we can keep this group of players together, Sam Carson, Cody Carson, Owen Donaldson… they are really, really good kids, so if we do that, we can grow into something.

“But being competitive is the main thing. We tell them that no one can turn up and decide to be Geordie Best, but everyone can turn up and decide that they’re going to work hard, give commitment and have belief, and that’s the basics.

“We probably need a few wiser heads in there too, and my aim over the summer was to bring in a few at the higher end of their 20s, but I struggled to get that. People that age want to go to clubs that are challenging and not in the predicament we’re in.

“And that’s why I want to be loyal to these young lads too because they understand we’re in the s**t and they are prepared to put up a fight.”