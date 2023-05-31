Roddensvale celebrate success at Special Schools’ Irish Cup

The five-a-side football tournament for pupils with a learning disability saw more than 100 players compete at Lagan Valley Leisureplex in Lisburn.

Roddensvale of Larne won both the Year 8-10 and 11-plus age categories at the event organised by the Irish FA and BDO NI – a Belfast based business advisory company.

The special schools that took part on the day included Glenveagh (Belfast), Riverside (Antrim), Castle Tower (Ballymena), Roddensvale (Larne), Ceara (Lurgan), Hillcroft (Newtownabbey), Rathore (Newry), Parkview (Lisburn), and Tor Bank (Dundonald).

BDO NI Partner Laura Jackson said: “It was great to see so many local schools competing today in what is an important sporting initiative for those with learning disabilities who want the opportunity to take part in competitive sport. The benefits of team sports can be transformative for young people, advancing social skills, health and wellbeing, confidence, and independence at a critical age in their development.

“As new sponsors to this partnership with the Irish FA, BDO NI looks forward to continuing this collaboration and supporting more young people in their pursuit of personal development and sports participation.”

Alan Crooks, Development Manager, Disability Football for the Irish FA Foundation, added:

“What a fantastic day. It was great to see so many kids enjoying themselves at this event. Huge congratulations to Roddensvale who went home with both cups and I’m sure they will have a great time celebrating. Massive thanks to BDO as well. Their support helped make it a memorable day for so many pupils.”