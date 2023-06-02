Ruaidhri Higgins believes patience is key to unlocking Shelbourne defence

Derry City have to break down the best defence in the Premier Division tonight when they meet Shelbourne at the Brandywell.

Damien Duff’s side have conceded just 11 goals in 17 league games so far this season, and will present a real challenge to Ruaidhri Higgins and his players, who are striving to bounce back from defeat at Sligo Rovers last week.

The Candystripes are hoping to win their third successive home game however, knowing that a win will keep them at least one point clear of champions Shamrock Rovers at the top of the standings.

“We have won three out of our last four and the three wins have been quite comprehensive,” Higgins said. “Our home form has improved but we know we will need to be at our very best and fight for each other to try and get the three points on the board, which is the main thing.

“Shelbourne are difficult opposition, there’s no doubt about it. They have the best defensive record in the league and they don’t give up much. They also have a wee bit of stardust at the top end.

“Calling them well-organised isn’t an insult, it’s a compliment. They do the two sides of the game well, so we will have to be relentless. We know it will be a hot, sticky and clammy night so we will need to be patient and try and dig in. It might not be beautiful but we need to do whatever it takes and we need everyone in the stadium rolling in the one direction to try and get us a big three points.”

The reverse at Sligo last week was the first away defeat of the season for Derry, and Higgins is expecting a strong response from his players.

“I can understand the disappointment from the weekend,” added Higgins, who will be without the suspended Sadou Diallo this evening.

“We’re not happy from it and we won’t accept it. Trust me, no-one hurts more than me and the players when we lose football matches.

“We’re at the midway point and we’re a point clear but we do accept that we need to perform better than we did last week and we’ll pick a team that will fight tooth and nail to get three points. We have reacted well to setbacks so far this season. There will be more setbacks but it’s just how you respond from them and it’s about how we respond now at the weekend.”