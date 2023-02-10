Ruaidhri Higgins expected to return for Derry City’s clash with Shamrock Rovers

Football

Ruaidhri Higgins could be back in the Derry City dugout for tonight’s President’s Cup clash with Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The City chief has been absent this week following the tragic death of his older brother Kevin at his home in Sweden, and could still take time away from football in the coming weeks.

But assistant Alan Reynolds believes that Higgins could make an appearance against Rovers this evening.

“I think the boss will be back on Friday and back at some stage next week as well,” he stated.

“Whenever he is ready to come in; he’s been missed around the place so hopefully he’s back soon. Everyone has obviously felt it with the passing of Ruaidhri’s brother, and it has been really, really difficult.”

Whoever takes the team tonight, Reynolds believes there will be no better test for the Candystripes ahead of next week’s League of Ireland opener against St. Patrick’s Athletic. City have been somewhat frustrated by a number of cancelled pre-season friendly games, but a tie against the champions is seen as ideal preparation.

Both teams are expected to be head to head in the title race this season, and the Brandywell has already sold out in anticipation.

“There will no hiding place,” Reynolds said. “I’m delighted we have that game. We need it to be up to speed in the League. There will be no hiding place and if we’re not at it, we’ll get turned over. We know that, so we’ll have to make sure we get our work done so by the time the game comes, we’re ready to go.”

Meanwhile, the Candystripes could be set to boost their squad with the arrival of two on-loan signings in the coming days.

Ipswich Town winger Matt Ward, who played and scored against Institute on Monday night, made his first team debut for the Tractor Boys in their FA Cup win against Buxton back in November, and the 19-year-old is set to link up with Derry.

The other is Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Ollie O’Neill, whose last gasp winning goal against Sweden 15 months ago was key to the side reaching the Euro 2023 play-offs. A team-mate of Brian Maher on the international stage, the 20-year-old is currently on the books at Fulham.