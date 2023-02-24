Ruaidhri Higgins eyes home comforts as Derry contend without injured pair

Ruaidhrí Higgins wants to improve his side's record at the Brandywell — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Derry City’s preparations for their first home game of the season have been dealt a double blow with the news that both Michael Duffy and Cameron McJannet will be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Duffy was all set to start last week’s game at St Patrick’s Athletic, but pulled up with a calf injury in the warm-up, while McJannet was substituted in the first-half due to a troublesome hamstring complaint.

Neither player is expected to return soon, with both also poised to miss next week’s showdown with champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght.

Ruaidhri Higgins must put that news aside, though, as he attempts to lead the Candystripes to their first win of the season against newly-promoted Cork City in front of a packed Brandywell this evening.

The City boss has admitted that Derry’s home record must improve in 2023 if they are to stay in touch with Rovers in the race for the League title.

Last year, the champions dropped points on just two occasions at Tallaght, winning 16 from 18 League games, and picking up 50 points from a possible 54 as Stephen Bradley’s side won a third successive crown.

In contrast, the Candystripes’ home form was inconsistent throughout the year, with City winning just eight times in 18 outings at the Brandywell.

Alongside seven draws and three defeats, Higgins’ charges dropped 23 points in total on home turf.

“It’s key that we make this place very, very difficult to come to,” agreed the City manager.

“I think we did improve as the season went on at home, but there’s no doubt about it that we need to win a large percentage of our home games.

“I don’t think our home form was what it needed to be last year, so every three points is absolutely crucial and we’ll be coming here with the mindset on Friday to try and win this game.”

Colin Healy’s Cork side returned to the Premier Division with a 2-1 defeat at home to Bohemians last week and will be underdogs against a Derry outfit also looking for its first win after conceding a late leveller against Pat’s.

Higgins, who played in an era when the rivalry with Cork was arguably at its most intense, knows full well the importance of the game.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he continued.

“There are a lot of similarities between the two clubs.

“They are big clubs with just one senior club in the city and the fixture between the two clubs over the years. particularly when I was here as a player, were mouth-watering and hopefully there’s more of the same to come this year.”

As well as Duffy and McJannet, midfielder Sadou Diallo will miss tonight’s encounter as he serves the last of a three-game suspension for his red card against Dundalk at the end of last season.