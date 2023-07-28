Ruaidhrí Higgins hails fighting spirit behind Derry City's triumph over KuPS

Cian Kavanagh was on target for Derry City during their victory over Finnish outfit KuPS at the Brandywell

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins believes his team have given themselves a ‘real, fighting chance’ of progressing into the Third Qualifying Round of the Europa Conference League after their thrilling comeback win over KuPS on Thursday night.

On the 17th anniversary of the famous victory over IFK Gothenburg in 2006, the Candystripes produced a memorable showing to give themselves a real chance of advancing to the next stage.

Axel Vidjeskog’s penalty, given for a Mark Connolly handball, had given KuPS a half-time lead, but second-half strikes by Will Patching and Cian Kavanagh earned a memorable 2-1 victory for the home side.

“It’s an absolutely brilliant win,” Higgins said. “It’s a special Brandywell night. The noise at the end reminded me so much of Gothenburg back in ‘06.

"After getting the sucker punch just before half-time with the penalty, to show that bravery and that character and courage in our play in the second half, it’s a huge credit to the players and the huge belief they showed in themselves.”

KuPS goalkeeper Johannes Kreidl arguably kept his team in the tie with a series of late saves, ensuring that the Finnish team return home still in touch with their opponents after a one-sided finale to the game.

Higgins agreed that his team could have been heading to Kuopio with an even bigger lead.

“I think on chances, you would have to say that,” he continued. “I looked at the stats and we were the dominant team.

“I think we’ve had a stonewall penalty turned down as well, but their keeper has made a couple of top saves and kept them in it.

“To be going over there, with something to protect – not that we’re going over there to protect anything, by the way – we’re going over there with a lead, and that’s great, that gives us hope and optimism for next week.”

The City chief now believes his team has every chance of pulling off something special in Finland in the second leg next Thursday night.

“What’s the point in getting on the flight if we don’t think and feel that?” declared Higgins.

“We’ve set it up for ourselves. There’s absolutely nothing guaranteed, but what it does is it gives us a real chance and a fighting chance.

"I think the belief the players will have gained from the performance will stand to us going over there.”