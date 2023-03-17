Ruaidhri Higgins hoping Derry City’s injury misfortune subsides

Mark Connolly faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring complaint during last week's clash with Dundalk — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Ruaidhri Higgins is hoping that Derry City’s casualty list don’t grow any longer in tonight’s game with Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes have started the new season well, taking 11 points from a possible 15, but they have been plagued with injury setbacks so far.

Key players Michael Duffy, Cameron McJannet, Cameron Dummigan and Adam O’Reilly have all missed games, while defender Mark Connolly is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury against Dundalk last week.

The first international break of the season follows tonight’s game and it could not come at a better time for Higgins, who is hoping that his missing players can return soon.

“A lot are getting really close,” he said. “I don’t know if this weekend is too much of a stretch but we’ll see. There may be one available but we have to be very mindful that there’s a long season ahead, so maybe I’m being optimistic.

“There are different reasons for all the injuries. People are at different stages; some didn’t have a full pre-season, for example. I don’t want to get into it, but what I will say is you seen how physically strong and fit we were in the second-half last week.

“Although we do have a few out at the minute, they will be back soon, and the players who are fit at the minute are in really good physical condition.”

City host Sligo tonight hoping to keep pressure on Bohemians at the top of the Premier Division. The Candystripes defeated Sligo just once in four attempts last season and Higgins knows his team will face a stubborn opponent once again.

“They are a good side with a good squad of players and you can see they can make changes from their bench as well,” he explained. “They have a strong squad which can pose different threats but we want to be ready for that and go and impose ourselves on them and try and win the game.”

There is no doubting that the loss of Connolly could be significant, however, with the defender a key part of the team which finished second and won the FAI Cup last year.

Connolly suffered the injury closing down Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly just 13 minutes into last Friday’s game at the Brandywell and early signs indicate that the defender will be unable to return to action any time soon.

“It’s not brilliant news for Mark Connolly at all, but we’ll need more clarity from the specialists in terms of time frame, but at the minute it’s not good news,” Higgins confirmed. “I’ll not put a time on it because we need a wee bit more information.

“It’s a real blow of course given his quality and his leadership abilities, but you seen how we adapted the other night. Shane McEleney moved to right centre-back and Ciaran Coll went in at left centre-back and the balance was really good.

“We kept the door shut as well. In every negative, you have to find a positive and I thought the lads were excellent in Mark’s absence.”