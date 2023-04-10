Ruaidhri Higgins is grateful for Derry City’s quick turnaround as they head into top of the table clash

Airtricity Premier Division

Ruaidhri Higgins has called on his players to ‘right the wrongs’ from the weekend as Derry City aim to return to the top of the Premier Division this evening.

The Candystripes fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to 10-man Drogheda on Friday night, a poor performance which led their first loss of the season. But they get the chance to respond immediately when they host Bohemians in a highly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash at the Brandywell.

“It’s the first defeat of the season and it’s a tough one to take there’s no getting away from it,” admitted Higgins, who will be without the suspened Cameron McJannet tonight.

“You’re never happy losing matches especially in the manner we lost it. You can take plaudits and pats on the back when you do well and win games but you also have to take criticism when you don’t win games that you should.

“It’s a dig in the ribs but we have an opportunity now to put it right which is great.

“It should be a really good atmosphere in the ground and hopefully we can serve up something a bit better than that.”

City have now dropped seven points in their last three outings at the Brandywell and Higgins acknowledges that their home form has to improve, but he believes the quick turnaround from Friday can only help his players.

“We need to be more forceful and really grab the game by the scruff of the neck in key moments,” he said.

“You’re concerned every time you lose a game or drop points. It’s disappointing, our home form, but I don’t want to get caught up in it. We’ll start winning games at home soon.”

An interesting subplot for tonight’s game is the return of ex-Derry player and manager Declan Devine.

The former goalkeeper led the Candystripes to the FAI Cup in 2012 and spent four seasons in charge at the Brandywell overall before being replaced by Higgins after a poor start to the 2021 season. But Higgins believes that the managers will only be interested in what happens on the pitch.

“Declan coming back is probably not in any of our minds, his or mine,” he insisted. “It’s Bohemians against Derry and we need to put in a big performance and right the wrongs from Friday.

“We need to put it right. We’ll put it behind us and fully focus on the game ahead and try and get three points.

“ We know if we’re not at it,the same thing will happen.”