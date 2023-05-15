Ruaidhri Higgins promises there’s more to come from Derry City

Ruaidhri Higgins insists Derry City have yet to reach their “full heights” as they prepare to welcome Dundalk to the Brandywell this evening.

The Lilywhites were the only team that City failed to beat last season and, with two draws between the sides already this term, Higgins’ charges are seeking a first win in seven against the men from Oriel Park.

Indeed, the Candystripes have only registered two successes in their last 25 meetings with Dundalk.

Despite that, Derry are now up to second place in the standings after overcoming Bohemians on Friday.

“It’s a big game,” Higgins acknowledged. “We’re going to have to be right at it to win the game and hopefully we can pick up a massive three points.

“We need to put on a good performance. I don’t think we have hit our full heights yet. We haven’t really put a 90 minute performance together and we need to do what we did in the first 45 at Bohs. We introduced Cameron Dummigan back into the team which was a huge boost. Mark Connolly isn’t too far away and Patrick McEleney isn’t miles away either. I said about a month ago, if we can keep digging in and hanging in there, we’re well set up to go on a really good run and hopefully mount a decent challenge.”

With just two wins in seven at the Brandywell, City’s home form has really held them back, but it is a different story on the road, with the win at Bohemians their sixth in eight away games.

“It’s a huge three points,” Higgins said afterwards. “In the first-half, we were absolutely brilliant, even when it was eleven versus eleven.

“We started the game really, really well and dominated the ball. We played some really good stuff and, to be honest, made life hard for ourselves.

“We should have been coming in with a bigger lead. When we smelt blood in the first-half, we should have gone for the second and the third goal. We didn’t and then the crowd got up and they got a wee bit of hope, but we managed to see it out.”