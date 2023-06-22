Ruaidhri Higgins says Derry City are revitalised for fresh title charge after mid-season break

Three points are a must for Derry City this evening as they come under immediate pressure to win following the two-week mid-season break.

The Candystripes have taken just two points from their last four games and have fallen six points behind Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division as a result.

With Derry travelling to Tallaght to face the champions on Monday, poor results across this weekend’s double header would would almost certainly mean the end of their title chances this season.

That is the reality facing Ruaidhri Higgins and his players, but the manager is confident that the break has refreshed his squad ahead of a busy period in the season.

“It was probably welcome for everybody, but there has been a real intensity about it this week, there has been a freshness about it and certain players look like the break has done them the world of good,” he said.

“There’s a few who look revitalised and ready to go.

“It has been intense and it’s been difficult and our form has been patchy to say the least. We’ve had good runs, we’ve had bad runs and we haven’t been able to sustain any real, genuine consistency.

“That’s what we will be looking to do now in the upcoming matches.”

Cork City come to the Brandywell very much a different team to the one which lost 2-0 in Derry back in February. A run of 12 points from the last 15 has given them real hope of preserving their Premier Division status this season.

“They are one of the form teams in the league at the minute,” Higgins agreed.

“The league table will show that they are second bottom but, in terms of form over the last five or six games, they have been outstanding and really, really threatening. It’s a game we need to be ready for and prepared for and we will be.”

Higgins is only focused on the challenge presented by Cork, but he did reveal his excitement at the thought of meeting Faroe Islands side HB Torshavn after this week’s draw for the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League paired the teams together.

“The thing about Europe these days is that there are very, very few gimmes,” he stated.

“Only five or six years ago, teams from Luxembourg would have been seen as a walkover for example, whereas now they are very, very competitive.

“That’s the way football has gone so these things aren’t forgone conclusions anymore.

“This is going to be a really difficult fixture and we know that and we’ll prepare in the best way possible and we’ll get eyes on them in person.

“We’ll get over and see them at close quarters and we’ll organise that over the next few days.”