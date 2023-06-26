Ruaidhri Higgins vows Derry City will have rattle at Shamrock Rovers as Paul McMullan joins the title charge

Airtricity Premier Division

Derry City can close the gap at the top of the Premier Division to just one point when they face Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght this evening.

The weekend win over Cork City, coupled with Rovers’ draw with Bohemians, has narrowed the margin between the teams to four points ahead of a game which Ruaidhri Higgins has described as ‘pivotal’.

The Candystripes won at Tallaght back in March and Higgins is hoping his injury-hit team can repeat the trick to boost their title hopes.

“It’s the most important game because it’s the next one,” said Higgins, who is set to be without Michael Duffy, Cameron Dummigan, Patrick McEleney and Will Patching tonight.

“They are top of the table and we are second at the minute. It’s a pivotal game. We won there earlier in the season so we know how to win there and we’ll go there and give it a go, that’s for sure.”

Rovers did win — and comfortably — at the Brandywell last month, but Higgins is hoping that proves to be a one-off against the champions.

“To be fair, our record in the last year has been good against Rovers and there were some really good performances as well, but in my time that last game was the most disappointing performance against Shamrock Rovers.

“We have to learn from that, we have to see where they got the better of us and try to make sure it doesn’t happen again. It’s a mouth-watering game and something to really look forward to and preparation is key now that we do everything over the weekend to go down there and give ourselves the best possible opportunity.”

Paul McMullan was, meanwhile, unveiled as a new Derry player yesterday and he revealed that Mark Connolly had a big part to play in him coming to the Brandywell.

The former Dundee player was named in last season’s Scottish Championship Team of the Year, but has now opted for a new challenge with the Candystripes.

“Coming to Derry was doing something a wee bit different, as I have kind of played at the same level for most of my career, but the opportunity to come here excited me,” he said.

“I just fancied something different and having played with Mark Connolly at Dundee United, I’ve been speaking to him a wee bit over the last couple of months and things kind of grew.

“I had a couple of conversations with the manager and I liked what he had to say and I can’t wait to get going.”