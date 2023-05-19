Ruaidhri Higgins wary of Derry City’s favourites tag for UCD clash

Ruaidhri Higgins has described tonight’s game against UCD at the Brandywell as “dangerous”, insisting his players will not be complacent.

Derry City sit in second place in the Premier Division after a fantastic run of five wins in six games, and they are expected to make it nine points in the space of eight days against the team currently adrift at the foot of the table — but UCD have proved capable of upsets in the past, and Higgins is well aware of that fact.

“Bohs dropped a couple of points against them in recent weeks,” he warned.

“It’s a real danger because people can think we have beaten Bohemians and we have beaten Dundalk so we should beat UCD, but that’s not how it works. It’s a dangerous game and one we have to prepare for well. If we can replicate Monday’s performance, we should do okay, but we won’t be taken anything for granted, that’s for sure.”

The City boss is refusing to look beyond tonight’s game, knowing full well that Derry’s home form has hindered them again this season.

“It’s a boring answer but we don’t look past the next game here, we really don’t because it’s dangerous,” he insisted.

“I’ve said it a hundred times. Shamrock Rovers are an outstanding team, we all know that, but I think we are a very good side as well and we have shown against Dundalk that our squad depth is coming right back.

“It’s great to get (Cameron) Dummigan back on the pitch. There’s good numbers, good depth and good quality and I think if we keep the right mentality, which I’m sure we will, we’ll go from strength to strength.

“We’ve had to be patient to get to this point, and the players who have gone game after game after game deserve massive credit. When the chips are down, I think the players have come out fighting and we’re delighted with them but it’s important that we don’t look past UCD.”

Meanwhile, City goalkeeper Brian Maher has been called up for the Republic of Ireland’s training camp in England next week. Stephen Kenny has named a 22-man squad and has included Maher as well as Bohs keeper James Talbot and Shamrock Rovers defender Neil Farugia.