Ruaidhri Higgins won’t shy away from Derry City’s heightened expectations

Last season, Ruaidhri Higgins led the Candystripes to European qualification and a first FAI Cup triumph in 10 years, but he now wants more, with the Premier Division crown firmly in his sights.

As a result of last year’s success, expectation amongst fans has risen to its highest level in a decade, but Higgins is not shying away from the hope, nor the pressure that comes with winning.

“Why shy away from it?,” he said. “I think we’re in a better place now than we were last year, in terms of mounting a serious challenge.

“We got into Europe from nowehere a couple of seasons ago and last season we finished second and won the cup and the natural progression now is to go and mount a real proper challenge and that’s up to everyone — the players, the staff, the supporters, everyone — pushing in that direction, and let’s see what happens. What we did last year guarantees absolutely nothing. You have to earn the right in every single game. This is a tough league and I think you’ll see that again this year.”

Derry started the season incredibly well 12 months ago, going nine games unbeaten and climbing six points clear at the top of the table. A similar start may be needed this time around, but the fixture list has not been kind to City with three trips to Dublin in the opening month alone.

“Pat’s away, Rovers away; it’s obviously Pat’s first home game of the season, and it’s Rovers’ first home game of the season,” Higgins reflected. “We have Cork in between that and we will be highly motivated. We have an extremely difficult start, probably the most difficult start out of anybody, which isn’t surprising. We’re looking forward to it, and it will give us a real gauge of where we are after a month or two.”

The interest in the Candystripes has arguably not been as high since the glory days of Stephen Kenny in 2006. Chairman Philip O’Doherty, one of the richest men in Ireland, has backed his man to succeed, with last season’s FAI Cup win the first in a decade.

“Philip was an extremely wealthy man before and he sold his business and all of a sudden it has taken off. It has not really changed him,” Higgins smiled. “He has backed me, there’s no doubt about that, but we’ve always been very prudent and structured in the way we do it. When I meet players, once I see the hunger in their eyes that they want to play for Derry City, then we take it forward.”