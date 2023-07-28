Ryan Reynolds reaches out to Manchester United keeper after Paul Mullin injury

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has messaged under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to thank him for the way he responded to injuring Wrexham’s Paul Mullin, the PA news agency understands.

The fiercely ambitious League Two new boys ran out 3-1 victors against the Red Devils’ youngsters on Tuesday evening at sold-out Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Wrexham rallied after losing Mullin to what proved to be a punctured lung sustained when Bishop accidentally collided with the striker after racing off his line in the opening stages.

Wrexham forward Paul Mullin, centre, is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of a club friendly soccer match against Manchester United (Gregory Bull, AP)

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was booed mercilessly from that point and the Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson fumed about the “dangerous challenge” – inflammatory post-match comments that angered United.

By contrast there was gratitude to their former goalkeeper Ben Foster, who went into the Red Devils dressing room to support Bishop and put him in contact with fan favourite Mullin. The pair have since exchanged messages.

Furthermore, it is understood that famous owner Reynolds – forced to watch the match from the UK due to filming commitments – also got in contact with the United goalkeeper.

The Hollywood actor thanked Bishop for the way he dealt with the incident and wished him luck for the future in an unprompted message.

Wrexham complete their US tour against Philadelphia Union II on Friday and United round off their time Stateside against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas on Sunday.