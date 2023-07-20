Sadou Diallo header secures Derry City’s European progress

Derry City 1 HB Torshavn 0

Sadou Diallo’s first goal of the season sent Derry City through a round in Europe for the first time since 2014.

The midfielder’s header on 23 minutes proved to be enough for the Candystripes, who were well on top throughout and could easily have won by more.

The win means that Derry City will face Finnish side KuPs in the Second Qualifying Round next week with the first leg to take place at the Brandywell next Thursday.

The Brandywell crowd almost got the start they wanted just three minutes in when a quick throw-in put Michael Duffy in behind. His pull back was slashed at unsuccessfully by Paul McMullan, but the ball fell perfectly for Ronan Boyce coming in at the back post, but his effort was well blocked by Viljormur Davidsen.

Derry came so close to scoring on 12 minutes when Will Patching’s free kick was met by Boyce, whose looping header set up Cameron McJannet, with the defender’s header having to be turned over and behind by goalkeeper Bjarti Mork.

The opportunities kept coming for the home side, and just momets after Paul McMullan headed a good chance over, they finally took the lead, when Michael Duffy’s corner found Sadou Diallo, whose downward header beat Mort to open the scoring.

Torshavn attempted to muster some response to that, but the best they could do was a shot from Hanus Sorenson from 20 yards which curled wide without troubling Brian Maher.

It should have been 2-0 right on the stroke of half time, with Torshavn again caught out from a Duffy corner, but an unmarked McJannet somehow headed wide from six yards.

A second goal would have almost certainly sealed City’s progress to the next round, and Ben Doherty almost provided it in spectacular fashion 10 minutes into the second half, with a bullet effort from 25 yards which flashed just wide of the target with Mort beaten.

The Torshavn goalkeeper then came to his team’s rescue when Connolly’s ball forward was taken into his stride brilliantly by McGonigle, but his effort was crucially stopped by Mork.

City needed the second goal, and they had a warning finally on 67 minutes when the ball fell kindly for Dan I Soylu 12 yards from goal but he drilled a shot straight at Maher.

The visitors had finally decided to make a game of it late on and Maher produced a vital block when he charged down Justinussen’s effort after a clever pass from Jonsson.

Teams

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Dummigan, Doherty, Diallo, Patching (P McEleney 66’), McMullan (B Kavanagh 83’), Duffy, McGonigle (Mullen 77’).

HB Torshavn: Mork, Davidsen, Askham, Sorenson (Dahl 89’), Justinussen, I Soylu (Praest 83’), Samuelson (Mohr 71’), Borchers, Wardum, Berger Hansen 71’), Jonsson.

REFEREE: Tomas Klima (CZE)