Sarah McFadden: Northern Ireland fans will drown out England’s in Wembley… you know what they’re like

Sarah McFadden sees facing England at Wembley as the perfect stage for Northern Ireland to cause a major upset ahead of next summer’s Women’s Euro 2022 finals.

The English FA yesterday announced that October’s 2023 World Cup qualifier will take place at the national stadium and experienced midfielder Sarah believes with the backing of the Green and White Army Northern Ireland can stun the Lionesses.

“They’ll have a bit of pressure on them to perform on such a big stage, especially as they haven’t played a qualifer there before.

“We are in a place now that if we want to qualify for the World Cup we have to get a result against England.

“No matter where they took us once we get over the initial ‘wow we’re playing at Wembley’ I am hoping it will help us because I am hoping that the fans will come and we will have a big support.

“That would give us an extra lift because we know what the Northern Ireland fans are like. They could come in their thousands and they will sing louder than the English.

“That might help us even further and we might be able to get a result in such a historic stadium.”

Meanwhile in last night’s Danske Bank Women’s Premiership Glentoran Women stayed top of table with an emphatic 9-0 win over Linfield Ladies.

Kerry Beattie, Joely Andrews and a Jessica Foy double had the Glens 4-0 up midway through the first half. Casey Howe weighed in with a hat-trick inside six minutes to make it 7-0 just after the hour mark before Foy sealed her treble a couple of minutes later. Rachel Rogan hit the ninth late on.

Cliftonville Ladies stay a point behind after a 3-1 win over Crusaders Strikers. Kirsty McGuinness and Marissa Callaghan struck either side of Amy McGivern’s equaliser before Toni-Leigh FInnegan hit the third.

Sion Swifts Ladies made it four wins in-a-row with a 4-0 victory at Derry City Women, Kerryanne Brown, Hayley O’Donnell and Caoirse Doherty (two) scoring.

Ω MANCHESTER United’s Under-16s defeated Ballymena United 1-0 in a Super Cup NI Youth Challenge Match at the Showgrounds

Ethan Wheatley’s goal sealed another win for the visitors after their 2-0 victory over Coleraine on Monday. United’s final game is against Linfield at Dixon Park tomorrow.