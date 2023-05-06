Schools switch on for success in thrilling IFA/Electric Ireland finals

Electric Ireland’s Anne Smyth presents the Junior Cup to Jessica McGuinness of Edmund Rice College

Edmund Rice College (Glengormley) and Kilkeel High School triumphed during Electric Ireland’s festival of girls football at the Blanchflower Stadium last Tuesday.

Electric Ireland’s Anne Smyth presents the Year Eight Cup to Analise Clark of Kilkeel High School

This year’s Electric Ireland-sponsored Junior Cup Final and Year Eight nine-a-side competition decider were superb advertisements for girls’ football in schools.

Kilkeel High were made to battle all the way to secure the Year Eight Cup against Blessed Trinity College from north Belfast.

Following a thrilling 4-4 draw after extra-time, the match was settled in a penalty shoot-out with the Co Down side coming out on top and lifting the inaugural Under-12 trophy.

In the Junior Cup Final (U14) Edmund Rice College overcame Newbridge Integrated College from Banbridge.

Edmund Rice opened the scoring after the interval, however Newbridge shifted up a gear and soon levelled before the Glengormley school scored the ultimate winner.