A commentator’s nightmare: Four Hamiltons on pitch in Hamilton Accie’s Scottish Championship match

Commentating on a football match sounds like a dream job, but have some sympathy for those reporting on Hamilton’s fixture against Arbroath - as it featured four Hamiltons.

Scottish football commentators were facing a nightmare ahead of Wednesday night’s Scottish Championship clash, in a fixture that wouldn't usually raise an eyebrow.

Michael McKenna scored a late equalising penalty to secure a point for Arbroath in their 2-2 draw with 10-man visitors Hamilton. But it was the confusion around the four players whose surname is Hamilton - in a game featuring Hamilton - that really stood out.

The home side fielded three in Chris Hamilton, Jack Hamilton and Colin Hamilton, while visitors Hamilton also handed a start to Jamie Hamilton.

Things could have been much worse for those commentating on the game if any of the Hamilton’s managed to get on the scoresheet. Daniel O’Reilly’s opener for Hamilton was cancelled out by Nicky Low’s first-half penalty before Andrew Ryan’s goal put the visitors ahead for a second time. In stoppage time, Jack Hamilton was fouled in the penalty area with Lewis Spence shown a red card for violent conduct. McKenna then made no mistake with the spot-kick to ensure that Arbroath maintained a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table.