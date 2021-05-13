Ali McCann: Celtic tracking Northern Ireland midfielder after leading displays for St Johnstone

Ali McCann has been in fine form for club and country. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland midfielder Ali McCann is the subject of interest from Celtic, the club’s interim boss John Kennedy has confirmed.

The 21-year-old has made a stunning start to life in top tier football, scoring six Scottish Premiership goals over the past two seasons for St Johnstone and, more significantly, formed a key part of the side that won the League Cup and has reached the Scottish Cup final against Hibernian.

At international level, McCann has earned rave reviews for his performances in his first four caps.

His growing CV has not gone unnoticed in the corridors of power at Celtic Park.

"He's obviously one we know well, but there are no decisions over squads," Kennedy told BBC Scotland.

"Watching him from playing then and from afar, he's an impressive young player who's improved with his exposure to first-team football.

"At Celtic. we've always got to keep our eye on the best young talents in Scotland in terms of where you would want to scout. If there are good young players in Scotland, then you want to make sure you know about them."

McCann is under contract at St Johnstone until 2023.

Celtic thumped St Johnstone 4-0 last night while Rangers are one game away from an unbeaten league season after winning 3-0 at Livingston.