All Old Firm matches are huge, but this Rangers v Celtic clash at Ibrox could decide the title

April is shaping up to be a bumper month in Scottish football. There is no bigger match in the Scottish Premiership than an Old Firm game and we are set for three of them, which will have many licking their lips at such a prospect.

Old Firm games are special and they always have their own uniqueness about them. However, tomorrow’s game at Ibrox has a real added edge to it as it could have a major bearing on this season’s race to be crowned champions.

Celtic know a win will see them extend their lead over Rangers at the top of the table to six points with just six games remaining, which I believe puts them in an unassailable position at the top of the tree.

That throws all the pressure onto Rangers to reignite their own title hopes by pulling off a win and drawing level with their city rivals in one of the most meaningful encounters in recent years.

There is very little margin for error for both sides moving forward but when you weigh this game up, the need is much greater for Rangers to win as Celtic also have a far superior goal difference. Deep down, I imagine Celtic wouldn’t be too disappointed to leave Ibrox with a share of the spoils, although that clearly won’t be the intention from manager Ange Postecoglou and his players.

The major issue for Rangers since the turn of the year has been drawing too many games.

Too often they have dominated games but have missed the ruthlessness champions need and it’s cost them dear. With that they have passed all the initiative over to Celtic, who have grasped it, but Rangers will see this as a chance to redeem themselves.

A couple of months ago Rangers went to Celtic Park and got blown away by a rampant Celtic while relinquishing their lead at the top of the table. Clearly the performance level from that night has to improve dramatically if they are still to be deemed serious contenders come the final whistle tomorrow. As well as Celtic played that night, Rangers were a team caught in the headlights and were completely overawed by the intensity and unrelenting nature Celtic played at.

To be fair to Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players, they have reacted well since that mauling but tomorrow afternoon will be the acid test of their title credentials and nerve.

Being the home side will help Rangers with the majority of support in their favour, but as players they can’t afford to be as passive as they were back in February. They must show bravery to play against the high press Celtic will deploy and not be intimidated.

They have enough experience and know-how within their squad, plus their European results recently have shown they’re more than capable on the big occasion.

Well, it doesn’t come any bigger than a game against your nearest rivals and the question is can they deliver when the heat is on?

Celtic, on the other hand, are in a relentless vein of form domestically. They haven’t lost to a Scottish side since September, which gives us an insight into what frame of mind they’re in. Postecoglou openly admits he has no interest in looking at league tables or other teams’ results, but deep down even he will be well aware a win at the home of his biggest adversaries will be a major step towards clinching a title very few thought they could win.

They clearly have the momentum and their emphatic win in the last meeting shows what they’re capable off. The challenge that Postecoglou will lay down to his players is to get as close to that display as possible and that will surely be enough to see them leave Ibrox with all three points.

Celtic have a clear and definitive style of play and they don’t change irrespective of opponent or venue. Sometimes it’s been to their detriment, European competition in particular, but it hasn’t put them off playing the way Postecoglou demands and if anything they have learned from those experiences to improve.

What makes the contest even more fascinating is the fact Postecoglou won’t even consider altering his side’s approach one little bit. With Rangers needing to win and Celtic setting up to win, it could be the most open Glasgow derby for quite a while.

Postecoglou has got so many things right since he took the job at Celtic from recruitment, to team building, winning a major trophy and has his team in the driving seat for a league trophy.

There are few better feelings, though, than going to the back yard of your biggest rivals and leaving with a win. That will be next on his hit list and on current form it is hard to see past it.

The atmosphere at Ibrox will be electric and fanatical, which will be a test of Celtic’s bravery and composure. As a player you want to be tested to your maximum and the Celtic players will be relishing the chance to strike a major blow to Rangers’ hopes of retaining the Premiership crown.

There are always fireworks when these two meet, but will it be title race on or title race over?