Ange Postecoglou: Who is the new Celtic manager? Here's all you need to know about A-League hero

Celtic's lengthy search for Neil Lennon's successor is now over, but just who is the new man at the helm?

While Eddie Howe had been the club's first choice to take the reins, that pursuit ultimately ended in frustration and so it's Ange Postecoglou who has got the top job at Celtic Park.

So who is he?

Here's everything you need to know:

Trophy-laden career: Read on for the details, but for those looking the cold stats, Postecoglou's managerial career has yielded four A-League Championship titles (that's the big prize of winning the play-offs), an historic Asian Cup success with the Australian national team and a J-League title in Japan. Oh and there was also an Oceania Club Championship title - the equivalent of the Champions League.

Age: 55

Birthplace: Athens, Greece

Early move: Postecoglou's family moved to Australia when he was just five years old and it was there that he grew up. He played Australian Rules Football in his youth but soon transferred to soccer, where he would carve out his career.

South Melbourne hero: Postecoglou joined the club aged only nine and remained there for the next 19 years, playing 193 games for the senior side as a pacy defender. He was capped four times by Australia in 1986.

Successful step into management: Postecoglou's first job as a manager could scarcely have gone better. First becoming assistant coach at South Melbourne, he took the top job in 1996 and guided the club to back-to-back league titles in 1998 and 1999 and then even scooping the club's only ever Oceania Club Championship title - their equivalent of the Champions League.

Roarcelona: After seven years coaching the underage national teams in Australia and a brief stint back in Greece with Panachaiki, Postecoglou took over an ailing Brisbane Roar and twice saw them crowned champions in 2011 and 2012. His attacking style was hailed as up there with the best the A-League had ever seen and saw his side dubbed 'Roarcelona'.

National team glory: After one year at Melbourne Victory, he was appointed as national team boss in 2013. Despite exiting the 2014 World Cup in the group stage, his side were praised for their positive displays and those words were proved right two years later when Postecoglou led them to their only Asian Cup success with a 2-1 final victory over South Korea.

Move to Japan: Shortly after successfully sealing qualification for the 2018 World Cup, Postecoglou moved to Japan to take over Yokohama F. Marinos and once again it proved a successful move. After staving off relegation earlier in his time at the club and rejecting interest from the Greece national team, he led the Marinos to their first ever J-League title in 2019. His spell at the club has only been brought to an end by Celtic's approach.

Individual awards: Unsurprisingly, Postecoglou has picked up several individual accolades in recognition of his teams' successes. He was named National Soccer League Coach of the Year after South Melbourne's first title in 1998 and then scooped a double Manager of the Year award for his Brisbane Roar side's 2011 victory. Further recognition followed in 2015, when he scooped both the Asian Football Confederation's Coach of the Year crown and the Australian Manager of the Decade award.

The new Bielsa: Australian football broadcaster Richard Bayliss is predicting big things for Postecoglou at Celtic: He said: "Postecoglou’s ability to get the most out of players motivationally and tactically is absolutely a strength. As a Leeds fan, I see similarities to Marcelo Bielsa in the way he can motivate, and the football is often similar too. It’s high tempo, attack minded. Always fun. When Bielsa arrived at Leeds most said it was crazy and it won’t work, no major trophies to his name. There will be some of that with Celtic if Ange arrives. Not saying it will work out the same or at all, but take the leap of faith to find out. Don’t die wondering."

Boyhood Celtic fan? It seems Postecoglou's affection for the Hoops goes back a long way and he also has a message for the club's supporters. He has said: "I've had a passion for the game thrust upon me from a young age by my father. He loved the entertainers. When I was growing up, I had (ex Celtic striker) Kenny Dalglish posters all over my walls.

"I knew the moment I started my coaching career that I wanted to produce football teams that my dad would like to watch and that people would love to watch.

“You have to be successful in this game. I wouldn’t have lasted this long if I wasn’t successful and I’m as driven to win things as anyone else but I have a really clear way I want my teams to play. That is to make sure our supporters don’t sit down for 90 minutes.

“I definitely want to entertain the faithful at Celtic Park and make sure they are excited about the way the teams play.

“We’ve always had an Australian connection there, we’ve got Tommy Rogic and Daniel Arzani there not long ago. Before that people like Scott McDonald so it’s a club I’ve followed for a long time. I looked at their performances last year and have an idea where they’re at.

“We want to start the season really positively but there’s no magic formula for that. It’s just hard work."