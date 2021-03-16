Brendan Rodgers: Celtic should show class with a guard of honour for Rangers... and use it as motivation to win the title back

Brendan Rodgers (right) knows all about the fierce rivalry between his old club Celtic and Rangers, managed by Steven Gerrard (left).

Brendan Rodgers claims Celtic should show "class" and give Rangers a guard of honour - and then use it as motivation to regain their title.

Rangers are due to visit Celtic Park on Sunday in their first match since being crowned Scottish Premiership champions.

The traditional salute to the champions was not carried out in 2019 when Celtic visited Ibrox in their first game since securing their eighth consecutive title. Gers boss Steven Gerrard revealed the club had taken the decision out of his hands.

Rodgers, whose Celtic side beat Rangers 5-0 a year earlier to clinch the championship, referenced an occasion when Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United players gave Jose Mourinho's Chelsea a guard of honour in 2005.

"My feeling is that you should always show humility and class, and be a sporting team," he said.

"I can never forget when I was at Chelsea as a young coach and, in that first season that Jose was in, they won the title.

"I remember going to Old Trafford to watch the game that evening and I'm sure the Man United players didn't want to do it but I'm sure Fergie insisted they did it.

"That must have been really, really difficult but it showed you the class of Sir Alex and it showed you the humility of him that another competitor came in and took the title, but it was also sporting that they did that, but also can provide you with great motivation going forward."

Meanwhile, Rangers and Celtic face more work to convince the Scottish Government that the match should go ahead on Sunday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed statements from both clubs urging supporters to stay at home during Sunday's Celtic Park derby.

But no final decision has been taken on the fate of the game, with a judgement promised "over the course of the next few days".

Rangers came under major criticism from the government over their response to thousands of fans gathering to celebrate their Premiership title win on March 7, and ahead of their game against St Mirren 24 hours earlier.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard and skipper James Tavernier, as well as Celtic's caretaker manager, John Kennedy, issued messages over the weekend pleading with supporters to abide by lockdown restrictions.

"I hope the clubs will continue that over the next few days," said Sturgeon yesterday.